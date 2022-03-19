IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,332 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.14 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.