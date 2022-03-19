Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 59.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

