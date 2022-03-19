Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

