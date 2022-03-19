Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:DNA opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $135,919,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

