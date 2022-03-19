StockNews.com Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $292.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23. Danaher has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

