Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Zoetis by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $195.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.73 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

