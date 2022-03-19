IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

