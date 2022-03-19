Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $310,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Airbnb stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

