12,390 Shares in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,055,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97.

In related news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $60,716.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 109,719 shares of company stock worth $570,660. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

