Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 111,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 19.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.