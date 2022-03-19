Critical Comparison: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential downside of 78.22%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Intesa Sanpaolo is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.91 $3.74 billion N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.14 $22.52 million $3.40 7.67

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm's customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group's treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

