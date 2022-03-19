Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $374.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.05. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.36.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.29.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

