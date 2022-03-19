Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,160 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8,923.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $694,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $239.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.27. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

