Spire Wealth Management Makes New $272,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

