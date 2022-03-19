Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £130 ($169.05) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($131.08) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($166.45) to £125 ($162.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.65 ($164.69).

FERG stock opened at £110.80 ($144.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($177.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is £114.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

