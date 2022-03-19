Spire Wealth Management Invests $257,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

BYD opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

