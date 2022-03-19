British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,675 by Analysts at Citigroup

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,726.11 ($48.45).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,170 ($41.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,831.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.