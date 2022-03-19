British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,675 by Analysts at Citigroup

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,675 ($47.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.72) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,726.11 ($48.45).
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,170 ($41.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,831.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
