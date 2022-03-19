Spire Wealth Management Acquires 12,941 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 2,149.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

RA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

