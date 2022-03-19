Spire Wealth Management Has $290,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

