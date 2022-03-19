Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

