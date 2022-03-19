Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
MFV stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.
MFS Special Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.