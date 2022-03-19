Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFV stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

MFS Special Value Trust Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.