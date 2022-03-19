Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.