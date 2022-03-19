Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $166,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 274,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FHN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
