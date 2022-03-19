Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $166,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 274,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.