Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

