BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

