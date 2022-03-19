StockNews.com Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $590.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

