BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

