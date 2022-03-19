Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,039 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,242,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 211,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 169.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

