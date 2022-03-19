IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,313 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.