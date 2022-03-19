IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

OKE opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

