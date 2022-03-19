Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $218,000 in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $167.85 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

