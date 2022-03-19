IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gartner by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 189.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 175.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $298.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $307.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.59 and a 1-year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

