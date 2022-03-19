Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Appian stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $163.28.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

