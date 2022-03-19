William E. Welch Sells 479,542 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IronNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

