Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 5,675 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RMD stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.61 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.