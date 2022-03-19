Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 5,675 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RMD stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.61 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $256.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

