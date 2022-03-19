-$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

