Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Target Price to €4.70

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Aegon by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

