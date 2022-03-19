Stifel Nicolaus Increases Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$3.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

