State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of James River Group worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in James River Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

In other news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

James River Group Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.