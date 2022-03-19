State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after buying an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 249,330 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 115,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -203.32 and a beta of 2.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

