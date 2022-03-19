State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $3,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Saul Centers during the third quarter valued at $632,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

