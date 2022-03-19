State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $825,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $69.27 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.