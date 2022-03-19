Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,281,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

