JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Target Price to €147.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €147.00 ($161.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLVYY. UBS Group raised their target price on Solvay from €93.00 ($102.20) to €94.00 ($103.30) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of SLVYY opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50. Solvay has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.40.

