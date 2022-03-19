Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.
MGA stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.9% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 133,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.
Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna International (MGA)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.