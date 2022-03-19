Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.9% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 133,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.