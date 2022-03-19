Short Interest in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Decreases By 17.2%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FlexShopper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.28. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 14,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShopper by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

