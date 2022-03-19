UBS Group Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €44.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.