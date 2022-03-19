Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Drops By 14.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

