Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

NYSE RL opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

