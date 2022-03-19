UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,532 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 4.46.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.